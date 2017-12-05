Western Massachusetts residents not preparing for snow just yet

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Until it actually starts snowing, many of us put off preparing for winter. At Rocky’s hardware in East Longmeadow, the bags of Ice Melt continue to pile up.

Shovels which during an early snowstorm might already be gone, remain unsold.

Kathleen Gagnon of East Longmeadow told 22News why she keeps putting buying winter supplies, It’s so mild, it hasn’t snowed and you just don’t think of the expense. We’re in the middle of the holiday, that’s the last thing you think of.

She expects to out off buying her winter supplies until that first significant snow storm.