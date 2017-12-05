UMass Amherst officers remembering fallen police dog

Diezel passed away Monday afternoon, officials say

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A retired UMass Amherst Police dog passed away Monday afternoon, officials say.

According to the UMass Amherst Police Department Facebook page, K-9 Diezel served the campus community working alongside his handler, Officer Varosky, from 2008 to 2014.

K-9 Diezel is said to have worked in various towns throughout western Massachusetts in addition to UMass Amherst. He assisted with narcotics searches, subject tracking and community outreach events.

The police K-9 dog enjoyed retirement for a couple of years with Officer Varosky, spending time tracking rabbits and tennis balls instead of suspects and narcotics.

