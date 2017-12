SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A car accident involving a tractor trailer and a passenger car has been cleared after causing significant backups on I-91 southbound. The accident happened near the Basketball Hall of Fame near Exit 4.

According to Massachusetts State Trooper Dennehy there were no injuries.

Our Traffic Map shows some leftover backups on I-91 southbound.

