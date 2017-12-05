The search is on for Zippy, town’s missing life-size elf

DEERFIELD, N.H. (AP) — Police in a New Hampshire town are looking for Zippy, a beloved life-size elf on a shelf that usually can be seen at various sites leading up to Christmas.

Zippy is a mannequin in a red onesie, a cap and mittens. He was last seen at the gate by Deerfield’s Veasey Park on Monday.

Deerfield Rescue Squad EMS captain Cindy McHugh says Zippy was in a beach chair with his sunglasses, an umbrella and a drink “taking in the sun.”

A Facebook post from the Rescue Squad says, “This is not a joke or a game, we are very upset about someone choosing to ruin the fun for Deerfield’s children.”

This is the third year Deerfield has had Zippy, who shows up after the town parade the Sunday after Thanksgiving.