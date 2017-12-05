State awards over $2.5-million in land protection grants

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Twelve communities across the state have been awarded $2,546,923 to protect over 660 acres of land through the Local Acquistions for Natural Diversity (LAND) Grant Program.

The program is overseen by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs'(EEA) Division of Conservation Services (DCS), as part of an effort to address climate change, protect biodiversity, and establish open space for human recreation and wildlife habitat.

Amherst will receive $194,285 for Epstein Pond Protection; Belchertown will get $243,636 for Mader Town Forest; and Monson has been awarded $207,740 for Berude-Boulder Hill.

For more information about the LAND program, go the EEA’s website.