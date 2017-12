NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Woodmont Road in Northampton is temporarily closed Tuesday.

According to the City of Northampton’s official Facebook page, Woodmont Road is closed between North Street and Brandford Street until 4:00 p.m. During the closure, crews are scheduled to perform emergency maintenance on the storm water culvert under the road.

Residents will still have access to their driveways.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible, or expect delays.