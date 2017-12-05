Previewing The Defense

(NBC News) – President Trump’s personal attorney is giving a hint what their defense might be if the president is charged with obstruction of justice.

Over lunch today president trump will give republicans another push to get tax cuts done — soon. “We’re now one huge step closer to delivering to the American people the historic tax relief as a giant present for Christmas,” said President Donald Trump.

Democrats – not part of the final negotiations – argue the republican tax plan is disastrous. “This is Armageddon. This is a very big deal. You know why? It is a hard way to come back for this,” said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, (D) California.

Democrats also want to build an obstruction of justice case against the president for firing FBI Director James Comey while Comey was investigating former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn.

In this tweet the president says he knew Flynn lied to the FBI.

I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2017

I never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn. Just more Fake News covering another Comey lie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

Now the president’s attorney and a top academic are pushing this defense. “You cannot charge a President with obstruction of justice for exercising his constitutional right to fire Comey,” said Alan Dershowitz, Former Harvard Law Professor.

“It says that the President is above the law, plain and simple,” said Former Justice Department Spokesman Matthew Miller.

“I think in the end they’re going to be entirely unsuccessful.” Former White House Counsel for President Obama Bob Bauer.

Congress hopes to be successful avoiding a government shutdown Friday.

Conservatives are trying to push that deadline past Christmas.