News Producer

The producer delivers and contributes accurate, visual, news content across all media platforms. Principal Duties & Responsibilities include:
* Responsible for evaluating stories; organizing them into a cohesive sequence within a newscast or digital content for the web.
* Oversees writing, production, and timing of broadcast or on-line publication.
* Define strategic direction for content coverage to meet business objectives.
* Manage news room, contribute to the editorial process and make solid decisions in breaking news situations.
* Monitor postproduction processes to ensure accurate completion of details.
* Execute strategies that engage and grow audiences across all digital devices.
* Write, produce and edit material that appeals to target audiences.
* Research production topics using the internet, video archives, and other information sources.
Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:
* Must be able to interact well with video journalists, anchors, videographers, news managers, production and engineering staff.
* Detail oriented; proficient in non-linear editing.
* Excellent verbal, written, grammar and analytical skills.
* Strong news judgment, journalistic integrity and understanding of viewer needs and expectations.
* Knowledge of media production, communication and dissemination techniques and methods, including alternative ways to inform and entertain via written, oral, and visual media.
* Ability to meet quality standards for service & evaluate customer satisfaction.
* Utilize state-of-the-art television technology; MS Outlook, E-mail.
* High stress environment with deadline pressures. Some travel may be required on an occasional basis.
HOURS: TBD
PRIOR EXPERIENCE OR TRAINING REQUIRED: Bachelors Degree in Communications, TV/film or equivalent experience may substitute, 3-5 years experience in television or radio broadcast/production.
APPLY ONLINE: https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/Posting/view/6747
TELEPHONE: no calls please.
EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.