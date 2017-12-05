MGM Springfield confident in casino opening date

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Predictions of a mild winter has made MGM more confident than ever, that their $960 million Springfield Resort Casino will be completed on schedule next year.

MGM spokesman Severio Mancini told 22News, the complex in the cities south end will be open in September of 2018.

He told 22news “right now construction workers are buttoning up all the hotel and casino complex exterior work”.

Most of the work will take place inside the buildings until completion.