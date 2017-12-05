Local kids line up for gifts at Keno’s Giveback Birthday Bash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We saw a new birthday party concept in Springfield Tuesday night. One where the birthday boy gives the gifts instead of receiving them.

The first annual Keno’s Giveback Birthday Bash was held at Queenies Island Cuisine Tuesday night.

Keno White played Santa Claus for the neighborhood kids who lined up for their gifts. White told 22News he came up with idea a couple of months ago he and his friends bought the gifts to promote positivity and leadership, and give back to the city.

“Honestly, the gifts cost a lot,” White said. “It doesn’t matter about the money. It just matters about how these kids smile. It doesn’t matter how much we gotta take out of our pockets in order to show leadership in our city. I was actually thinking about getting more toys if we need it.”

White told 22News he and his friends were up past midnight last night wrapping gifts for the kids.