Lawmakers plan investigation into former Senate President Stan Rosenberg

BOSTON (WWLP)—Lawmakers plan to appoint an independent investigator to find out if former Senate President Stan Rosenberg violated Senate rules or code of conduct following a sex scandal involving his husband.

This comes less than a week after the Boston Globe detailed the accounts of multiple un-named men with ties to the State House who claim Bryon Hefner, husband of Rosenberg, groped and harassed them. According to the Globe, the men believed Hefner has influence over Rosenberg—a sentiment Rosenberg has since denied.

The Senate Monday night set the stage to hire an outside investigator.

“The integrity of the Senate as a public institution is far more important than any individual member,” Senate Ethics Committee Chair Michael Rodrigues said. “The vote last night by the democratic and republican members of the Senate is a first step towards getting the facts.”

Senators last night elected Worcester Democrat Harriette Chandler to serve as acting Senate president.

The Senate Ethics Committee will investigate whether Rosenberg violated Senate rules. They will not focus on Hefner.

“The jurisdiction of this committee is limited to the conduct of members and staff of the Senate,” State Senator Bruce Tarr (R-Gloucester) said.

The Attorney General and Suffolk District Attorney have said they are ready to investigate sexual misconduct allegations against Hefner.

The Ethics Committee began setting the process in motion at a closed meeting Monday and plans to take “appropriate action” once the investigation is complete.