Lawmakers negotiating raising threshold for felony larceny

BOSTON (WWLP) – Lawmakers are considering raising the threshold for larceny to be considered a felony to somewhere between $1,000 and $1,500.

Under current law, it’s considered a felony to steal anything valued over $250, meaning offenders could face fines of up to $25,000 or up to five years of prison time.

Some lawmakers think this part of the law is outdated. State Senator Joseph Boncore supports increasing the current threshold.

“A felony conviction for something as low as $250, you know, could severely impede someone’s ability to have a drivers license, get student loans, have adequate housing or an adequate job,” Boncore explained.

The measure is included in two large criminal justice bills from the House and Senate. The Senate bill would raise the threshold to $1,500; the House bill, to $1,000.

Critics argue that having a low felony larceny threshold helps deter people from stealing.

The bills are in a conference committee that has to come up with a final, combined piece of legislation.