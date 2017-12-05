Holyoke Parks and Recreation teams up with Church of God to clean up Avery Field

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – At least 20 volunteers from the World Mission Society Church of God partnered with the City of Holyoke Parks and Recreation on Monday to clean up Avery Field.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the World Mission Society Church of God, the cleanup is part of a worldwide movement known as, “Mother’s Street,” an initiative the Church of God has been carrying out since November 19. More than 6,000 regions in 175 countries have participated.

The Church of God said the goal of the “Mother’s Street” movement is to promote health and happiness among the global family of nations.

“We’re carrying out this cleanup to share the love of a mother with our neighbors,” said Kimberli Owens, a church volunteer. “Our church believes in Heavenly Mother and just as a mother would do anything for her children, Heavenly Mother has taught us the importance of maintaining a clean and bright environment. Church of God volunteers devote with all their heart and mind to volunteer activities such as today’s cleanup to practice the love of God who created the environment for mankind.”

The church is hosting a cleanup in the City of Boston as well as New Hampshire, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Maryland, Florida and Washington, D.C.

Currently, the church has conducted more than 4,600 environmental protection activities across around the world.

Churches of God on the East Coast and the Caribbean even hosted a two week disaster relief drive collecting canned food, water, and basic necessities for the victims of Hurricane Maria.