Holyoke medical examiner on leave after camera used to photograph deceased reported missing

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A camera that may contain images of hundreds of dead people has disappeared from the Massachusetts Medical Examiner’s Office in Holyoke.

A medical examiner has been placed on administrative leave after a camera used during routine examinations in the Holyoke office was reported missing.

Families of at least 800 people have been notified about the missing camera. It contained photos of people examined in the Holyoke office from July 31, 2015 to November 24, 2017.

In a statement, the Communications Director for the Executive Office of Public Safety Felix Browne said that the camera was reported missing from the Holyoke office within the last week.

Browne also said the missing camera is a different camera than ones used in crime scene investigations.