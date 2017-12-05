Holyoke H.S. helping students understand college process with fair

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Part of Holyoke High School was transformed into a college fair Tuesday evening.

A collaboration involving Baypath University, and Elms College offered workshops to help Holyoke students understand the college application process.

The Beyond Creative program pairs students with mentors.

“We had a chance to talk to several schools,” Ali Pinschmidt, one of the mentors, told 22News. “Came with a lot of questions to ask, and learn about financial aid and the majors they offer, and how kind of each of them are different.”

The Transformative Culture Project helps students, mostly from Holyoke, apply to schools and further their educations, it was made possible by the Irene and George Davis Foundation.