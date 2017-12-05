Golden Gloves boxing returning to Springfield in January 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Golden Gloves Championship Boxing will be returning to the Mass Mutual Center.

It’s been two years since the Mass Mutual Center hosted the Western New England Golden Gloves Tournament.

Director of Central City Boxing Dean Fay said some 300 amateur boxers will compete.

Fay told 22News, western Massachusetts has a rich Golden Gloves tradition that began 60 years ago.

“At the time Westover was really booming,” Fay said. “We had a lot of military here. We had a blue collar working class atmosphere in Holyoke, rough and tumble kind of guys.”

The Golden Gloves championship competition is scheduled for the Mass Mutual Center in January.