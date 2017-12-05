Gender-neutral birth certificates?

(KING) The Washington State Department of Health is asking for public commentary on a proposal that would add a gender-neutral option for sex designation on birth certificates.

The proposed rule includes changes to the requirements for individuals to request a change to the sex designation on their birth certificate.

It also removes the requirement for medical verification for adults making a request, which would expand the number of providers who can verify the gender change for minors.

USA Today reports Oregon began offering the gender-neutral “X” option earlier this year, as did the District of Columbia. California will begin to do the same in the coming year.

