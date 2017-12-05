Friends of the Homeless collect socks for the homeless

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friends of the Homeless received boxes of brand new socks to help keep their clients warm this winter.

The sock drive was organized by Sherylin Herron, a nurse working for the CHD Hawthorne Adult Day Health, a program that provides services for adults with disabilities.

Individuals involved with this program helped collect the donations.

One person from the program said collecting the socks for people in need was an experience she won’t forget.

Cheryl Guzik of the CHD program told 22News, “It’s grateful. I’m happy. I’m happy about that program and I love it.”

More than 150 pairs of socks were collected through the drive.

Herron said it was nice to see people she helps on a daily basis giving back to the community.