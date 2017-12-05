First ever Christmas tree lighting held in Springfield’s South End

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of residents gathered in Springfield’s South End on Tuesday night for the first ever South End Tree Lighting.

The tree was lit near the corner of Main and Morris Streets.



South End business owner Rico Danielle told 22News events like this one are just what the community needs.



“This is the first time we’ve ever had the tree lighting here in the South End of Springfield but it’s a joy we have to do more for the kids and more for the grandparents,” said Danielle. “It a joy to do something like this and bring the kids in this neighborhood together and make our neighborhood stronger.”



The tree lighting event was sponsored by the South End Citizens Council.