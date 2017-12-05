Exxon Mobil appeals order to turn over climate info to state

FILE - This Jan. 30, 2012, file photo, shows a sign at an Exxon Mobil refinery in California. Exxon Mobil is settling air pollution cases with the Trump administration by paying a $2.5 million civil penalty and promising to spend $300 million on pollution-control technology at several plants along the Gulf Coast. Federal officials said Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, that the settlement will prevent thousands of tons of future pollution, including cancer-causing benzene, from eight petrochemical plants in Texas and Louisiana. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Exxon Mobil is asking Massachusetts’ highest court to block an order that the company hand over documents related to a state investigation into whether the company misled the public about the impact of fossil fuels on climate change.

A lawyer for Exxon Mobil argued before the Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday that Massachusetts lacks jurisdiction because the Irving, Texas-based oil and gas giant does not have a corporate presence in the state.

A lower court judge ruled in Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey’s favor in January.

Healey contends she has clear authority to investigate whether Exxon Mobil concealed information it knew about climate change from consumers and investors.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is conducting a similar probe.

 

