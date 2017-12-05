East Longmeadow Planning Board to discuss proposed adult novelty store

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A meeting to discuss whether or not to allow the adult novelty store Adam and Eve to open a new location in East Longmeadow will be taking place Tuesday night.

The meeting was originally scheduled for November, but was postponed.The East Longmeadow Planning Board will hold the meeting in the school committee conference room at 180 Maple Street at 6:00 p.m.

The store sells lingerie as well as adult toys kept in the back rooms, but the planning board is considering a bylaw that would restrict where this type of store could open.

Adam and Eve has had a location in Greenfield since 2010. Those proposing the second location want to convince East Longmeadow residents that they would bring additional business to surrounding stores and restaurants, if allowed to open their doors there.