Early Christmas presents for students at Dorman Elementary School

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas came early for children at one local elementary school Tuesday morning.

For the third year in a row, students at the Dorman Elementary School in Springfield received a special gift from a local volunteer. This year, however, she received help to make it even more memorable.

Fifty-nine second graders got a big surprise Tuesday morning when they were given teddy bears to take home with them at the end of the day.

Clerk of Courts, Laura Gentile has been a “read aloud” volunteer at the school for the last three years and has donated to her class each year.

This year two separate classes received donations, which was made possible with the help of the general manager at Costco in Enfield.

“I think it’s a really nice thing, thinking about for kids that didn’t have a pajama party and getting teddy bears for Christmas,” second grader Damian Torres said. “I thought it was really nice to have teddy bears for the second graders.”

Both donors told 22News that giving these bears to the students just felt like the right thing to do around the holidays, and that it is something they will look forward to each year.