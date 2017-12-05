Earliest sunset of the year begins tonight

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Our days have been getting shorter ever since summer started. We are a little more than 2 weeks away from the start of winter.

The first day of winter is December 21st. It’s the shortest day of the year with the longest night. We only get 9 hours and 7 minutes of daylight on the first day of winter.

Interestingly the shortest day of the year doesn’t mean the day with the latest sunrise and the earliest sunset.

The days with the earliest sunset started today (4:18 p.m.) and continue until December 12th when our sunsets start getting later.

The days with the latest sunrises start on December 31st (7:19 a.m.) and we don’t start seeing earlier sunrises until January 7th (7:18 a.m.).

To put it in perspective today the sun rose at 7:03 a.m. This means that finally by January 7th we’ll have both our sunrises getting earlier and our sunsets getting later.