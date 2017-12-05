Driving with a Christmas tree on your car poses a serious risk on the road

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – According to AAA, more than 20 million Americans did not properly secure their tree on their car over the past few years, which caused many accidents.

Driving with a tree is especially dangerous on the highway.

According to AAA, improperly secured Christmas trees have caused more than 200,000 crashes in the U.S. killing 500 people and injuring 39,000 others since 2013.

Aubuchon Hardware in Easthampton is selling many different kinds of Christmas trees this year. They told 22News that many of their customers worry about driving with them home.

“If it’s not pulled down tight and the bouncing of the tree and all the wind, all that drag pulling against it, you could snap the cord,” Aubuchon Manager David Powell said. “You want something heavy [like] nylon, a good strong cord.”

If a tree or anything falls off your car and causes injury or damage, you can face a fine of anywhere from $10 to $5,000.