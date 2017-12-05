Driver crashed through Pittsfield Petco

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield building inspectors are evaluating a pet store’s structure after an elderly driver crashed through the doors into the store.

According to Pittsfield police, officers and firefighters were called to the Petco on Merrill Road for a report of a motor vehicle in the building. No customers or employees were hurt in the crash.

Photos released by Pittsfield police show shattered glass and merchandise all over the store’s floor. It appears that the car came to a stop in the middle of the store.

According to Pittsfield police, the driver was also unharmed.