Donation of coats, sheets, shoes delivered to local veterans

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A special delivery from across the state will make a big difference for veterans and military families in the city of Chicopee.

Shoes, bed sheets, pillowcases, coats, and pieces of luggage were among the items that The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation delivered to Chicopee’s veterans services office.

Volunteers drove the items from the foundation’s warehouse on Cape Cod this morning. Chicopee’s veterans services director said it means so much to get this kind of support.

“To receive a donation of this size in western Massachusetts, is amazing,” said Stephanie Shaw, director of veteran services. “We have so many programs already established out here, but we struggle sometimes with the availability of the supports that Boston sometimes has in the eastern Mass part of the state. We see the need not only in active duty military families, but in veteran families.”

Ocean State Job Lot’s charitable foundation helped make this donation possible.