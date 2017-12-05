City of Greenfield hosts Green Energy Tour

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield hosted a Green Energy Tour at the their City Hall on Tuesday.

The goal of this tour is to share the economic advantages of “going green” demonstrated by activities and accomplishments in Greenfield.

The tour showcased Greenfield’s green energy sites, and included a discussion about the future of a sustainable Massachusetts economy.

The Director of Greenfield’s Energy and Sustainability and State Representative Tom Golden told 22News what they plan to achieve, “We strive really hard to continually reduce our energy consumption while also saving money.”

“Today is an opportunity to come out and see what’s happening and what the needs are throughout the communities and to find out how energy is being used, what we could be doing better and how we can respond quicker to people’s need,” said State Representative Tom Golden.

This first meeting hopes to empower work forces to meet the needs of a 100% renewable economy.