Chicopee PD: ‘Tis the season for phone schemes

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are reminding residents about popular phone schemes so they don’t fall victim.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News a woman lost $500 purchasing gift cards for one of these scams on Monday.

“The IRS and police will NOT accept ANY monetary cards as payment for anything,” Wilk said.

Some schemes involve a caller claiming to be someone from the IRS looking for payments. Others involve a caller pretending to be a relative, demanding money for a family member’s bail.

Wilk recommends calling a friend, relative, or the police department if you get one of these calls.