Chicopee Girl Scouts donate to Toys for Tots

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Less than a week remains for you to bring new unwrapped toys to the 22News lobby.

27 girl scouts and their adult leaders from Chicopee Troop 956 brought their gifts for deserving children. Spanning ages from 5 to 11, this is the 5th year the girl scouts have shown their deep concern for needy children.

Girl Scout Savannah Soja told 22News, “A lot of kids, kids in need are homeless, they don’t have a lot, their parents don’t have enough so we thought we’d bring them so many toys, so those kids can have as many presents as we have.”

You can imagine how proud these parents are of their daughters. Children who are growing up caring about other kids who are not as fortunate as they are.

“It makes me happy that these kids are so dedicated helping others, between their school work and their badges that they’re learning how to be good citizens and help people in the community,” said Dina Soja of Chicopee.

There’s still time to follow their example, with Monday being the final day of our “Toys for Tots” toy drive.

You can follow the example set by these children dedicated to helping other children in need.

Click here to learn more about the Toys for Tots campaign >>