Bill provides $2.7 million for Massachusetts pot regulators

BOSTON (AP) – Marijuana regulators in Massachusetts have been given some more funding to do their job.

Governor Charlie Baker on Monday signed a bill that appropriates $2.7 million for the Cannabis Control Commission. The five-member panel is overseeing the implementation of the voter-approved law that legalized adult use of recreational marijuana.

Added to a $2.3 million reserve fund, the commission would have $5 million to work with through the rest of the fiscal year which ends June 30. The regulators had hoped for up to $7 million to fully implement the law. The commission hopes to release proposed regulations by the end of the year and begin issuing licenses for retail marijuana stores by mid-2018.