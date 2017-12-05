Belchertown Police looking for credit card fraud suspect

Photo Courtesy: Belchertown Police Department

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking to identify the man in the photo who they say is a suspect in a credit card fraud case.

Belchertown Police Department posted on their Facebook page that the picture, taken from the Westfield Wal-Mart, was taken on Sunday, December 3, around 6:25 a.m.

Police say the man in the photo left in the white vehicle shown in the photo below.

Photo Courtesy: Belchertown Police Department

Anyone who can identify the man in the photo or has any information is asked to call Officer Fitzgerald at the Belchertown Police Department at (413) 323-6685 or email DFitzgerald@belchertown.org.