Belchertown Police looking for credit card fraud suspect

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking to identify the man in the photo who they say is a suspect in a credit card fraud case.

Belchertown Police Department posted on their Facebook page that the picture, taken from the Westfield Wal-Mart, was taken on Sunday, December 3, around 6:25 a.m.

Police say the man in the photo left in the white vehicle shown in the photo below.

Anyone who can identify the man in the photo or has any information is asked to call Officer Fitzgerald at the Belchertown Police Department at (413) 323-6685 or email DFitzgerald@belchertown.org.