Activists deliver thousands of signatures for ballot question on wages, family leave

BOSTON (WWLP) – Dozens of activists rallied on Beacon Hill to support increasing the state’s minimum wage as well as paid family and medical leave.

“Raise Up Massachusetts,” the coalition leading the ballot campaign, is calling for the state to pass a $15 per hour minimum wage and paid family leave.

They submitted nearly 275,000 signatures for the two ballot questions to the Secretary of State, which is more than double what they need to make it to the next step.

Northampton’s Rachel Maiore and Amherst’s Brenda Davies came to support minimum wage workers.

“They’re not just children, they’re women,” Maiore told 22News. “They’re adults and they have lots of people who rely on them.”

If they gather enough certified signatures, the measure goes to the Legislature for review in January.