Westhampton couple’s half-built home is on hold

WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)- Michael Barbeau and his family haven’t had a home for about a year.

They’ve been building a house on Northwest Street in Westhampton, but had to stop due to a mistake made by the town’s former building inspector. They were granted a permit, despite the foundation being 46 feet from the road. Code requires 50 feet. The couple requested a variance, but the Zoning Board of Appeals rejected it.

“The ZBA knocks them down for 4 feet? after they gone to the expense for a concrete foundation,” they get the okay and then get the rug pulled from them,” said Roger Gunn of Cummington. “I cant believe it.”

This is what the foundation looks like. It’s on land Michael’s wife inherited from her grandfather. In order to continue with the construction project, they would need a permit from the current building inspector.

“It’s all up to the zoning board of appeals, it what they are there for,” said Thomas Quinlan, Westhampton Building Commissioner. “In this case it’s too close, so it would require a variance in order to for me to issue a permit.”

“We are going to end up going bankrupt if it doesn’t go up I have a mortgage on a house I put everything I had into,” said Michael Barbeau.

22News went to the Westhampton town hall Tuesday, but no town officials were there. The Zoning Board of Appeals meets next Tuesday. It’s unclear whether they’ll address the home that’s on hold.