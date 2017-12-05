4H Club members raise more than $1,400 for cancer patients in need

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Girls from the Hampden County Horsepower 4H Club presented the staff of the Mass General Cancer Center with the $1,430 check on Tuesday afternoon.

The horseback riding club held a fundraiser this past summer in Westfield where friends and family members donated to the cause and then rode horses. The money raised will be used to help the cancer care fund at Cooley Dickinson Hospital.

“This particular donation will go to a fund which will help patients who are in greater financial need, that may have a difficulty having a personal need met,” Mass General Cancer Center Director, Caitlin Lundberg explained.

“This is our tenth year doing this,” 4H Club leader Melissa Griswold told 22News. “The girls ask for donations for friends and family and they invite them to the trail ride. They worked really hard to raise money for this.”

The donation was in memory of a Westfield woman named Jennie Gnaceck who allowed members of the club to ride on her land.

More than 20 riders participated in this year’s fundraiser.