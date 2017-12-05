1 hurt, 1 arrested after Chicopee road rage incident

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was arrested after a road rage incident sent one woman to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 51-year-old William Chaput has been charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. Chaput is accused of crashing into a shed on Bromont Street and ramming into a vehicle with two people inside.

Wilk said the incident started when a man pulled over his car at Bromont and Royalton Street because his passenger felt sick. Chaput allegedly hit the pulled over car as he sped past it and then drove over a lawn, stopping after crashing into a shed. Witnesses told police that Chaput then backed up out of the lawn and drove at the parked car, crashing into the passenger side doors. Wilk said witnesses told police Chaput was yelling at the man and woman inside the car he hit.

Wilk told 22News that the woman inside the car was taken to the hospital after complaining of neck and back injuries.

Chaput was taken to the Chicopee Police Department where he was processed and released on $540 bail.