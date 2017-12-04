Widespread flu cases reported in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This year’s flu season is off to a fast and early start and it’s here in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts and three other states (Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, and Oklahoma) have widespread flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control. There were none at this time last year.

Doctors say they have noticed cases of the flu picking up ‘dramatically’ in the last week.

And there’s more bad news, it seems the dominant strain this year will be H3N2 which is a more severe form of the flu. And while the flu shot is not as effective in preventing H3N2, experts say everyone should still get one.

