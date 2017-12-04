Traveling on I-91 in Springfield smoother after several lanes reopen

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s starting to get easier for drivers to get through I-91 in Springfield.

The I-91 North on-ramp near the South End Bridge reopened on Saturday, after being closed for more than a month.



That’s just one of several changes that have taken place over the past few years.



Crews have also reopened a southbound lane on the highway, along with several on and off ramps.



The Birnie Avenue Connector, Union Street on-ramp, West Columbus Avenue on-ramp, and Exit 6 and 7 off-ramps have all reopened.



One driver told 22News there’s still traffic despite the progress.



“It’s hard to get through Springfield to get to work, different jobs that we go to,” said Kevin Sacco of Hampden. “It’s still a cluster down here pretty good, but I think it seems like it’s getting better.”

MassDOT said drivers should have full use of the highway by February, and the project is expected to be finished by next fall.