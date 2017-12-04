Supernatural – The Bad Place Trailer

(CW) – Jack and Kaia disrupt the world on the next episode of Supernatural, Thursday at 8/7c on The CW Springfield.

Jack (Alexander Calvert), desperate to prove to Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) that he is good and that he can control his powers, enlists the help of a dreamcatcher named Kaia (guest star Yadira Guevara-Prip) to help him find Mary Winchester (guest star Samantha Smith) and save her from the alternate universe. However, when plans go awry, the Winchester brothers are the ones who need saving.

Phil Sgriccia directed the episode written by Robert Berens (#1309). The episode airs on December 7, 2017.

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

