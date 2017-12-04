Stanley Rosenberg temporarily steps down as State Senate President

BOSTON (WWLP) – Amherst State Senator Stan Rosenberg is taking a leave of absence from the Senate Presidency.

Senators are calling for an investigation into allegations that his husband harassed and groped men with ties to the State House.

Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr and Senate Majority Leader Hariette Chandler are working together to develop a process to investigate claims that multiple men were sexually abused by Bryon Hefner.

Thirty-year-old Hefner is the husband of Amherst State Senator Stan Rosenberg.

Rosenberg’s leave of absence from the Senate Presidency started on Monday.

In a statement to 22News, Rosenberg said:

I believe taking a leave of absence from the Senate Presidency during the investigation is in the best interest of the Senate. I want to ensure that the investigation is fully independent and credible, and that anyone who wishes to come forward will feel confident that there will be no retaliation.

Rosenberg is asking that the Senate elect an “Acting President” during his absence.