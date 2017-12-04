Social service housing agency purchases old Peter Pan Bus terminal

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The former Peter Pan Bus terminal has a new owner. The social service housing agency Way Finders, formerly known as Hap Housing, has purchased the sprawling longtime transportation hub.

Way Finders paid $2.7 million for the old bus station. They’ll spend $13 million to renovate the complex before moving in next year.

Way Finders President Peter Gagliardi told 22News, the Main Street location of their new home will help them better serve struggling families with their housing needs.

“This is a highly visible location,” Gagliardi said. “People who don’t know we’re here will certainly know now. And it’s also accessible by automobile, by bus and someday by train.”

Since September Peter Pan buses have used the new terminal within the Union station complex.

They’ll move their corporate offices there in the spring.

The old terminal was built in 1969.