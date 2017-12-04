Sen. Lesser: Lawmakers “must establish protocols” for reporting suspected abuse

BOSTON (WWLP) – Stan Rosenberg is taking a leave of absence from the Senate Presidency after his husband was accused of sexually harassing and groping multiple men with ties to the State House. Lawmakers plan to launch an investigation into the claims.

According to a recent Boston Globe report, three unnamed men with ties to the State House claimed that Bryon Hefner grabbed their genitals and kissed another against his will.

Hefner is the husband of Amherst State Senator Stan Rosenberg. Several lawmakers are calling for a prompt investigation into the claims, including Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser.

Lesser sent a statement to 22News that reads, in part:

Moving forward, the State House must establish protocols for confidentially reporting suspected abuse to an independent entity empowered to take action, so that victims have a safe place to turn.”

Lawmakers are in a closed joint caucus session.

They likely discussed how they would move forward with an investigation into the allegations.