Preview Supergirl – Reign

(CW) – Executive Producers Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner talk about the midseason finale episode of Supergirl.

Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) investigates a mysterious symbol popping up all over National City, tracing its origins back to an ancient prophecy and the mark of the World Killer, Reign (Odetee Annable). Meanwhile, the tension between Lena (Katie McGrath) and Morgan Edge (guest star Adrian Pasdar) continues to build, causing James to step in and offer up some protection, and possibly igniting a spark in the process.

Glen Winter directed the episode written by Paula Yoo & Caitlin Parrish (#309). The episode airs on Deceomber 4, 2017.

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Connect with SUPERGIRL Online:

Visit SUPERGIRL WEBSITE: http://cwtv.com/shows/supergirl

Like SUPERGIRL on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSupergirl/

Follow SUPERGIRL on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/TheCWSupergirl

Follow SUPERGIRL on INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/supergirlcw/

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/