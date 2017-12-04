Pet Corner: Layla

Name: Layla

Breed: Rat Terrier mix

Age: 10 years

Gender: Female

Meet Layla… she loves her cookies! She also likes other dogs and taking walks. This sweet girl is 10 years old and would be a wonderful first dog for someone due to her easygoing nature. She don’t know her history with cats, but our staff can look into that if you have a kitty and you’re interested in adopting her. Layla is friendly, loves being with people and is house-trained. She’s waiting for her new family at our Springfield Adoption & Education Center.

