Holiday shopping: Sell before you buy?

(NBC News) – With the newest iPhone costing $1,000 and the newest xBox $800, shoppers are looking for more frugal ways to buy high tech items this holiday season.

Personal finance expert and trademarked “Money Coach” Lynnette Khalfani-Cox says good money can be made selling your used items before buying the new on online sites like Decluttr.com

“You can sell for example iPhone 7 or 8 for $350 to $400,” she says. “They are are also buying the xBox One and the Play Station 4 for $100 to $150.”

Another idea even when paying full price for new technology, buying your accessories elsewhere can result in big savings.

“Certainly 50 percent cheaper or more than you’d pay for, say, Apple branded accessories,” Khalani-Cox notes.

