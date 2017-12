There’s nothing like some good old Christmas music to get you in the holiday spirit! President of the Spirit of Springfield Judy Matt and Chief Warrant Officer Stephen Martins shared more about a free holiday concert.

Free Holiday Concert

Performed by the 215th Army Band of the Massachusetts Army National Guard

December 10th – 2pm

Symphony Hall, Springfield

For more information contact the Spirit of Springfield at 413-733-3800 or staff@spiritofspringfield.org.