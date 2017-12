SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Health New England is laying off 15 of their employees.



Health New England told 22News, despite an increase in memberships the past several years, their customer volume is down.



Health New England is blaming state Medicaid program changes that will reduce the number of Medicaid members in 2018.

Also the closure of Minuteman Health, an eastern Massachusetts health plan.

Health New England said they’re reducing their workforce by 15 positions.