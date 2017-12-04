Hadley house Christmas display might get you in the holiday spirit

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re looking to take in some holiday sights this season, one house in Hadley might get you in the Christmas spirit.

Riley Quinlan decorates his house on Maegen’s Way in Hadley with hundreds of inflatable decorations for the holiday season.

Quinlan told 22News this hobby started at a young age.

“I’ve been doing it ever since I was a little kid,” said Quinlan. “I’ve always had a thing for these inflatable decorations. Just over the years I’ve collected more and more, and once they started coming out with the projectors and stuff I thought it would be cool to add to it.”

His house features projections of Santa, a light display, and many different inflatables of popular characters.

You can find this house on Maegens Way in Hadley.