Fire prevention warning: Do not use power strips to plug in space heaters

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the cold weather brings the increased need for heating homes and businesses.

Thousands of people will use space heaters to provide heat, increasing the risk of fire. It’s important to be vigilant when using space heaters, including keeping the unit clean from dirt and dust, and not placing them near flammable items such as drapes, bedding and furniture.

But, what many don’t know is that you should never plug a space heater into a power strip. According to Lt. C.J. Bartone of the West Springfield Fire Department, power strips can overheat and catch fire as they are not designed to handle the high current flow needed.

Tonight on 22News at 5pm, reporter Sy Becker is Working for you with a report on how prevalent, and dangerous, power strip fires are during the winter, and what you can do to prevent them.