Elementary school students participate in pre-Hanukkah cook-off

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Students and families participated in a pre-Hanukkah cook-off on Monday at Yeshiva Academy in Longmeadow.

The cook-off took ran from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Elementary school students cooked donuts, potato latkes, and other foods that they will eat together for Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish celebration.

Third grader, Cayla Kravetz said, “It’s important because two miracles took place in the story and it’s a fun holiday to celebrate.”

Another Yeshiva Academy 3rd grader, Natalia Cohen told 22News, “My favorite part about holiday is that we are celebrating together.”

Hanukkah begins next Tuesday, December 12 and ends Wednesday, December 20.