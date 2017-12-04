Doctors already noticing a higher than average flu season

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts may be in for a serious flu season.

Despite having gotten your flu shot, there’s still a possibility of coming down with the flu.

Big Y supermarket pharmacist Christi Masciadrelli told 22News, we take our cue from the recent Australian flu season

“They had a particularly rough flu season, almost twice as many cases of the flu as they had the year before. And sadly the flu vaccination is about 10 percent effective,” said Masciadrelli.

A spokesman for Baystate Medical Center told 22News, they’ve already noticed a higher than average incidence of flu in the Pioneer Valley.